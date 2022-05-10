AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

