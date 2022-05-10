Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Squarespace worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Squarespace by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73.

Squarespace stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

