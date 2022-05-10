Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 8,173 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 66.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,427. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE stock opened at $501.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

