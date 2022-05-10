First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.78.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

