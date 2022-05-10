ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 440.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in ServiceNow by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $26,411,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $425.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.61 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,427 shares of company stock worth $12,082,344 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

