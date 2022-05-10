Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of ALB opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.22. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

