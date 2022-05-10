Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $296.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

