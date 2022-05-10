Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 799.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $228.27 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.21.

