Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,266 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

