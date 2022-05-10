Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

