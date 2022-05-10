Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Barings BDC worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 425,912 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Barings BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

