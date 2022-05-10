First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Cheesecake Factory Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.