Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ingles Markets worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 26.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $101.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.50%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

