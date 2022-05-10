First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

TM stock opened at $168.47 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $151.15 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $235.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

