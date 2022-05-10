First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,737,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,134,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,673,000 after purchasing an additional 864,449 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

AXTA stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

