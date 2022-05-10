Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,988 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,232,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 469,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,168,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,717,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

