Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristen E. Blum bought 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

