Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 258.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.