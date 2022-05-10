UMB Bank N A MO Invests $283,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,416 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

