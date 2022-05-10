Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.90%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

