First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 271.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 391.12%.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.