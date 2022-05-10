DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 830,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

