Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 166 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ITT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

ITT stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.