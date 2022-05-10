Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 6,054.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

