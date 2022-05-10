C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

