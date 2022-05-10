Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $524,000 in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

