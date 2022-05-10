79,960 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

