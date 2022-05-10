Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Revolve Group worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 327.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

