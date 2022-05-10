Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nordson by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Nordson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nordson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nordson by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

NDSN opened at $208.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.61. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

