Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

