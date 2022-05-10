Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

