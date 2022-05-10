Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.23. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.