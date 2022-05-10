Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,097 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $610.07 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $684.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

