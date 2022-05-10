TheStreet Lowers Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to C

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.