Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,775 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 188,055.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,802 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after acquiring an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

