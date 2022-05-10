Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stake Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Doximity worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Doximity by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last 90 days.

DOCS stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

