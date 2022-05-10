UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 6,051 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 116.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 76,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

