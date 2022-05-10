UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 697 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

