UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,209,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

