WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

WEC stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

