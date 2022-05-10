IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

IDA opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

