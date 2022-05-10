UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.