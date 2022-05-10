1,863 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

LPL Financial stock opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.