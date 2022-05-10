UMB Bank N A MO Invests $308,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

