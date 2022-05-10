UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Premier Financial by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

