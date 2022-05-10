UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $329,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $176.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,762.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.07 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.56 and a 200 day moving average of $249.46.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.