UMB Bank N A MO Buys 2,685 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Yum China were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

YUMC stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.