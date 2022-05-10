UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 469 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 220.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $447.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.