UMB Bank N A MO Invests $379,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.