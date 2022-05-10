UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.
CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.
About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
